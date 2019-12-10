Listen Live Sports

Pilot killed after small cargo plane crashes in Texas

December 10, 2019 8:53 am
 
VICTORIA, Texas (AP) — One person was killed after a small cargo airplane crashed in south Texas, authorities said.

Air traffic controllers lost radio contact with the single-engine Cessna 208 shortly after 8 p.m. Monday near Victoria, about 125 miles (200 kilometers) southwest of Houston, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA said the wreckage of the aircraft was found in a field about 4 miles (6.5 kilometers) north of Victoria.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the pilot was killed in the crash.

Houston TV station KHOU reported that the plane had been contracted to carry UPS packages. The company said in a statement that the crash did not involve a UPS aircraft or employees and that the plane had been traveling from Victoria to Houston.

Authorities didn’t immediately release the pilot’s name.

