Correction: RJ Reynolds-Electronic Cigarette story

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — In a Dec. 2 story about R.J. Reynolds’s electronic cigarette, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the Food and Drug Administration will review whether the company can claim that its electronic cigarette is safer than tobacco. The FDA will review whether the electronic cigarette can stay on the market and consider such things as whether the electronic cigarette poses less risk than tobacco.

R.J. Reynolds seeks FDA approval to keep selling e-cigarette

The Food and Drug Administration will review whether one of R.J. Reynolds’s electronic cigarettes can stay on the market.

The Winston-Salem Journal reported Sunday that the electronic cigarette is named Vuse and is made by R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co.

Reynolds submitted Vuse for premarket approval from the FDA in October. Approval requires the FDA to consider a product’s risks and benefits, particularly when compared to traditional cigarettes.

Vuse is the second-best selling e-cigarette in the U.S. Reynolds wants to market it as an electronic nicotine delivery system aimed at adult consumers.

The FDA review comes as the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention investigates an outbreak of severe vaping-related illnesses. The agency has been focused primarily on vaping of liquids containing the marijuana compound THC.

