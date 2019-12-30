Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Report: Iran’s Guard seizes ship over smuggling fuel in Gulf

December 30, 2019 12:11 pm
 
< a min read
      

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard seized on Monday a ship in the Persian Gulf suspected of carrying smuggled fuel, state media reported.

The official IRNA news agency said the seized ship was carrying more than 1.3 million liters of fuel near Abu Musa Island at the mouth of the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

All 16 crew members, who are Malaysian nationals, were also detained, the report added. It did not say what country’s flag the ship sailed under.

The Guard patrols the Iranian side of the Persian Gulf waters and has seized several ships in the area in the past year.

Advertisement

In July, Iran also seized a British-flagged oil tanker, amid high regional tensions over Tehran’s collapsing nuclear deal with world powers. It also seized a United Arab Emirates-based oil tanker.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1863: President Lincoln signs Emancipation Proclamation