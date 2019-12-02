Listen Live Sports

Report: Substitute teacher fired for berating child on dads

December 2, 2019 5:43 pm
 
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Officials say a substitute teacher in Utah has been fired after berating a fifth-grade student who said he was thankful for being adopted by his two dads.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports a staffing company that employed the unidentified teacher said in a statement Monday the woman no longer works for them.

The company. Kelly Services, contracts with Alpine School District south of Salt Lake City.

The teacher asked the children on Nov. 21 to share what they were thankful for. Students said when the boy spoke, she lectured the class of 30 children on her view that homosexuality is wrong.

Three girls eventually walked out of the room to get the principal. The substitute was escorted out.

