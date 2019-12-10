Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Stitch Fix, Auto Zone gain; Casey’s, Designer Brands fall

December 10, 2019 4:43 pm
 
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Tuesday:

Agilent Technologies Inc., up $1.31 to $82.93

Hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management disclosed a stake of 2.9 million shares in the scientific instrument maker.

NortonLifeLock Inc., up 88 cents to $26.28

Advertisement

The software company is a potential buyout target for rival McAffee and others, according to the Wall Street Journal.

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

Vail Resorts Inc., up $2.13 to $232.96

The ski resort operator’s fiscal first-quarter earnings and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Micron Technology Inc., up $1.01 to $47.46

Tech stocks got a boost from reports that the U.S. may delay a new round of tariffs on Chinese goods.

Casey’s General Stores Inc., down $16.60 to $158.72

The convenience store chain now expects a sharper decline in a key sales measure for fiscal 2020.

        Keep up with the latest commentary and interviews on The Federal Drive with Tom Temin. Subscribe today.

Stitch Fix Inc., up $1.21 to $26.23

The online clothing styling service reported surprisingly good first-quarter earnings and revenue.

AutoZone Inc., up $81 to $1,250

The auto parts retailer’s fiscal first-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Designer Brands Inc., down $2.77 to $14.23

The footwear and accessories retailer slashed its profit forecast for the year.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 Digital Forensics for National Security...
12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|11 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

International roundtable held to discuss brain health initiatives

Today in History

1972: Apollo 17 lands on the moon