Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Swiss Re says disasters cost world $140 billion in 2019

December 19, 2019 1:02 pm
 
< a min read
      

BERLIN (AP) — Insurer Swiss Re says losses from natural and man-made disasters cost about $140 billion this year, down from $176 billion in 2018.

The Zurich-based reinsurance company said Thursday that its annual review found natural disasters such as tropical cyclones and floods accounted for $133 billion in economic losses.

Swiss Re said that while the impact of climate change on natural disasters is still inconclusive, there is growing evidence that it is causing more frequent and severe ‘secondary perils’ like hail and drought.

The company said such secondary perils accounted for more than half of the global insured losses of $56 billion this year, down from $93 billion in 2018.

Advertisement

Swiss Re said 11,000 people died or disappeared in disasters in 2019.

        Insight by Attivo Networks: Federal cybersecurity practitioners provide a read on the most contemporary cybersecurity thinking in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

USCGC Bertholf conducts counter-drug operations

Today in History

1957: American music icon Elvis Presley is drafted