Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

This Week: GameStop earns, Fed meeting, retail sales

December 9, 2019 1:10 am
 
1 min read
      

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:

ROUGH GAME

It’s been a rough year for GameStop.

The video-game retailer slid to a loss in the second quarter versus a year earlier. That followed profit and revenue drops in the previous quarter. Did the trend continue in the third quarter? Find out Tuesday, when GameStop serves up its latest quarterly report card.

Advertisement

THE FED SPEAKS

        Insight by Attivo Networks: Federal cybersecurity practitioners provide a read on the most contemporary cybersecurity thinking in this exclusive executive briefing.

The Federal Reserve delivers an economic and interest rate policy update Wednesday.

The remarks will follow a two-day meeting of the central bank’s policymakers. The consensus among economists is that the Fed will pause after having cut rates three times in 2019, with its benchmark rate now in a range of 1.5% to 1.75%. The central bank’s key rate influences many consumer and business loans.

HOLIDAY SEASON BOOST?

New data on U.S. retail sales will provide another view of how the holiday shopping season is going.

Economists predict the Commerce Department will report Friday that retail sales rose 0.4% in November. That would be up from a gain of 0.3% in October. Recent sales data suggest higher tariffs on many consumer products imported from China have not completely held Americans back from spending.

Retail sales, monthly percent change, seasonally adjusted:

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

June 0.4

July 0.7

Aug. 0.6

Sept. -0.3

Oct. 0.3

Nov. (est.) 0.4

Source: FactSet

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|9 Government Contract Management...
12|10 Blackboard Workshop: Smarter Learning...
12|10 Digital Forensics for National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Utah National Guard conducts CBRNE training

Today in History

1920: Woodrow Wilson awarded Nobel Peace Prize