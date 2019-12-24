Listen Live Sports

Uber, Lennar and Freeport-McMoRan rise

December 24, 2019 2:12 pm
 
1 min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Tuesday:

Uber Technologies Inc., up 11 cents to $30.44

News that ex-CEO Travis Kalanick is resigning from the ride-hailing company’s board sent shares higher.

Diamondback Energy Inc., up $1.15 to $90.18

The independent oil and gas producer was among the big gainers in the energy sector as crude oil prices rose.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc., up 14 cents to $12.99

The mining company led the materials sector as gold prices rose.

Lennar Corp., up $1.15 to $56.79

The company led a broad rally in homebuilding stocks as the 10-year Treasury yield, a benchmark for mortgage rates, declined.

Ross Stores Inc., up 92 cents to $115.12

The discount retailer rose as investors drew encouragement from this year’s holiday shopping season.

Anixter International Inc., up $2.44 to $90.03

The supplier of communications, electrical and security products received a buyout offer from Wesco International.

Acasti Pharma Inc., up 3 cents to $2.21

The pharmaceutical company postponed the release of test results for a treatment to reduce triglyceride blood levels.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., up $10.55 to $76.65

JPMorgan analysts initiated coverage of the drug company, which develops treatments for eye diseases.

This story has been corrected to show the closing price of the U.S.-listed shares of Acasti Pharma, not the Canada—listed shares.

