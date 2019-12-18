Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

UK watchdog set to challenge Google, Facebook ad dominance

December 18, 2019 11:30 am
 
2 min read
      

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s competition watchdog on Wednesday signaled its willingness to push for stricter rules to counter Google and Facebook ‘s dominance of online advertising.

The Competition and Markets Authority said in an interim report it’s concerned that the U.S. tech giants have become “entrenched” players in the U.K.’s 13 billion pound ($17 billion) digital advertising market, with “negative consequences” for the people and businesses that use them.

Google’s 6 billion pounds in search advertising revenue last year accounted for more than 90% of the U.K. total, while Facebook’s 2 billion pounds in display ad revenue was equivalent to almost half the U.K. total.

Big doesn’t necessarily mean bad and the two companies provide innovative and valuable products and services, the authority added.

Advertisement

However, it said a “lack of real competition to Google and Facebook could mean people are already missing out on the next great new idea from a potential rival.” Lack of proper choice for consumers and higher prices for advertises could mean higher costs for flights, electronics, insurance and other online purchases, it said.

        Insight by Attivo Networks: Federal cybersecurity practitioners provide a read on the most contemporary cybersecurity thinking in this exclusive executive briefing.

“Most of us visit social media sites and search on the internet every day, but how these firms work can be a mystery,” the authority’s Chief Executive Andrea Coscelli said.

“Digital advertising fuels big businesses like Google and Facebook and we have been building a picture of how this complex new market works,” he added.

Coscelli said the authority looked at how the big tech platforms collect and use personal data, which lets Google and Facebook more effectively target ads than their rivals. They looked at how the companies monetized this data, and what it means for rivals as well as people and businesses that use their services.

There’s a strong argument for a new regulatory regime that includes rules covering the behavior of online platforms and giving people greater control over their own data, the authority said.

It will now hold a consultation, which Google and Facebook said they will contribute to, before issuing a final report next year.

Google said it will “continue to work constructively with the CMA and the government on these important areas.”

        Keep up with the latest commentary and interviews on The Federal Drive with Tom Temin. Subscribe today.

Facebook said it’s “fully committed to engaging in the consultation process” and agrees with the CMA “that people should have control over their data and transparency around how it is used.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

USCGC Bertholf conducts counter-drug operations

Today in History

1957: American music icon Elvis Presley is drafted