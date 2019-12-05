Update on the latest business

FINANCIAL MARKETS

Stocks mixed

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock indexes are mixed in midday trading on Wall Street as investors wait for the latest news on negotiations to end the trade war between the U.S. and China.

The losses follow Wednesday’s advance on a report that Washington and Beijing could be on track for a trade deal before new tariffs are set to hit some popular products, including smartphones, on Dec. 15. Investors received mixed signals earlier this week, including President Donald Trump’s statement that he wouldn’t mind waiting for a deal beyond the 2020 elections.

Existing tariffs have been a key sticking point in negotiations and China has been calling for the U.S. to roll back some of them as part of the latest push for a deal.

Health care had some of the biggest losses. The House plans to hold a vote next week for a bill that would allow Medicare to negotiate prices over costly prescriptions drugs. Retailers were also among the companies losing ground.

Technology stocks held up well, and rising bond yields helped steady banks.

MORTGAGE RATES

US long-term mortgage rates steady; 30-year loan at 3.68%

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. long-term mortgage rates held steady this week amid mixed signs in the housing market. Rates remain at historically low levels as a lure to prospective homebuyers. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was unchanged from the previous week at 3.68%. By contrast, the benchmark rate stood at 4.75% a year ago.

The average rate on a 15-year mortgage ticked down to 3.14% this week from 3.15% last week.

OPEC MEETING

OPEC debates deeper production cuts to push up oil price

VIENNA (AP) — The countries that make up the OPEC oil-producing cartel are meeting Thursday to decide whether to cut production even further in order to support the price of fuel and energy around the world.

The group is expected to prolong production cuts they’ve agreed on for the past three years, and some experts believe they could deepen them to support prices. The price of crude has been capped in recent years by a resurgence in supplies from countries outside OPEC, particularly the United States.

As it stands, OPEC nations have agreed to cut production by 1.2 million barrels per day through March 2020, and most analysts expect OPEC nations to extend those production cuts until at least summer.

OPIOIDS-SACKLERS-TUFTS

Tufts University severs ties with family behind OxyContin

BOSTON (AP) — Tufts University is cutting ties with the billionaire family that owns OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma, saying it will strip the Sackler name from its campus and accept no further donations amid concerns over the family’s role in the opioid crisis.

University officials announced the decision Thursday, ending a relationship that has spanned nearly four decades and brought $15 million to the school’s science and medical programs. Tufts leaders said they considered the issue for more than a year before concluding it is inconsistent with the school’s values to display the family’s name.

“We had to deal with the reality that the Sackler name has become associated with a health care epidemic. Given our medical school’s mission, we needed to reconcile that,” Peter Dolan, chairman of Tufts’ board of trustees, said in an interview.

A firm that represents the Sackler family did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

ALZHEIMER DRUG

New details emerge on drug that may slow Alzheimer’s disease

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A company that claims to have the first drug to slow mental decline from Alzheimer’s disease made its case to scientists Thursday, disclosing more results that may help explain why one study of the experimental medicine succeeded and another failed.

Excitement and skepticism have surrounded aducanumab since its developers stopped studies earlier this year because it didn’t seem to be working, then did a stunning about-face in October and said new results suggest it was effective, at a high dose.

Thursday’s presentation at an Alzheimer’s conference in San Diego convinced some experts that it deserves serious consideration, but important questions remain, and it’s not clear whether the drug can or should win U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval. Changes during the study and unusual analyses make the results hard to interpret, and the true size of the risks and benefits is unclear.

PLANT EXPLOSION

Voluntary evacuation order issued in Texas city after blasts

PORT NECHES, Texas (AP) — Concerns over air quality have prompted a voluntary evacuation order in a Texas Gulf Coast city where a pair of chemical plant explosions occurred last week.

Port Neches (NAY’-chis) issued the voluntary order for its 50,000 residents late Wednesday after elevated levels of the chemical butadiene were detected. Jefferson County emergency management officials said the elevated levels did not pose a serious health risk, but could cause dizziness, nausea, headaches or irritation to the eyes and throat.

Butadiene is a chemical used to make synthetic rubber and other products.

The first explosion happened early Nov. 27 at the TPC Group plant about 80 miles east of Houston and was so powerful it shattered windows and ripped doors off the hinges of nearby homes. A second blast occurred about 13 hours later, and the fire wasn’t contained until Nov. 29.

The blasts sent a huge plume of smoke into the air that was visible for miles.

HORIZON AIR-PILOT SAFETY

Horizon Air warns about lax safety culture among its pilots

SEATTLE (AP) — Horizon Air’s head of flight operations recently warned of a a lax safety culture among the airline’s pilots and called for urgent action to prevent a serious air accident.

The Seattle Times reported that John Hornibrook, the Seattle-based airline’s president of flight operations, wrote in an internal Nov. 27 email message: “If we sit back and do nothing, we will have an accident. Nothing good can come of the trajectory we are currently on.”

The email was sent to top airline managers and pilot leaders.

The incidents Hornibrook listed ranged from pilots going over airspeed limits to aircraft approaching stalls, and also included weather-induced threats that perhaps could have been avoided.

In an interview with the newspaper, Hornibrook and Horizon president Joe Sprague said the distribution of the email should be seen as an example of Horizon’s high safety standards.

Horizon Air’s pilots fly Bombardier Q400 turboprops and Embraer E175 jets on routes that link smaller cities into a feeder network for Alaska Airlines.

UAW-PRESIDENT

Amid scandal, UAW leaders name Rory Gamble as president

DETROIT (AP) — Members of the United Auto Workers executive board have voted to appoint Rory Gamble as the union’s new president.

He will serve the remainder of former President Gary Jones’ term, which runs until the union’s convention in June of 2022.

Jones stepped down last month after being implicated in a widening embezzlement and bribery scandal at the union. He has not been charged with any crimes, but his Detroit-area home was raided by federal authorities last summer.

Gamble was a vice president who successfully led negotiations this year on a new contract with Ford Motor Co. Before that, he served as director of a regional office near Detroit. He was named acting president when Jones stepped down.

MALWARE SCHEME-CHARGES

2 Russians charged in multimillion-dollar malware scheme

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department unsealed charges Thursday against the alleged leader and an administrator of a Russian cyber-criminal gang that U.S. officials say developed and distributed malware used to steal at least $100 million from banks and other financial institutions in more than 40 countries over the past decade.

Separately, the Treasury Department said it was freezing all assets of the two Russian men along with 15 other associates and seven Russian-based organizations including Evil Corp., their alleged umbrella group.

Charged in a 10-count indictment filed in federal court in Pittsburgh were Evil Corp.’s alleged leader, Maksim V. Yakubets, 32, of Moscow and Igor Turashev, 38, from Yoshkar-Ola, Russia. The charges include conspiracy, computer hacking, wire fraud, and bank fraud. The two men have not been arrested and their whereabouts are unknown.

FRANCE-STRIKES

Paris police use tear gas amid strike over pension reform

PARIS (AP) — Paris police fired tear gas at demonstrators Thursday as the Eiffel Tower shut down, France’s high-speed trains stood still and tens of thousands marched nationwide in a strike over the government’s plan to overhaul the retirement system.

At least 87 protesters were arrested in the French capital by evening as the protests wound down.

Unions launched the open-ended, nationwide walkout over President Emmanuel Macron’s centerpiece reform in the biggest challenge to the centrist leader since the yellow vest movement against economic inequality erupted a year ago. Opponents fear the changes to how and when workers can retire will threaten the hard-fought French way of life. Macron himself remained “calm and determined” to push it through, according to a top presidential official.

Small groups of masked activists smashed store windows, set fires and hurled flares on the sidelines of a Paris march that was otherwise peaceful. Demonstrators also shot firecrackers at police in body armor.

The Louvre Museum warned of strike disruptions, and subway stations across Paris shut their gates. Many visitors — including the U.S. energy secretary — canceled plans to travel to one of the world’s biggest tourist destinations.

Tourists discovered historic train stations standing empty, with about nine out of 10 of high-speed TGV trains canceled.

AIRBNB-PARTY BAN

Airbnb introduces new rules to rein in parties, nuisances

UNDATED (AP) — Airbnb is taking more steps to crack down on parties and nuisance guests in the wake of a Halloween shooting at an Airbnb rental in a San Francisco suburb.

The company said Thursday it’s banning “open invite” parties at all of its accommodations. Those are parties open to anyone and advertised on social media, for example.

Airbnb says boutique hotels and professional event venues will be exempt from the new rule.

The San Francisco-based company is also banning large parties at apartment buildings and condos.

Airbnb says it’s in the process of identifying listings globally that may be violating the party house ban, including accommodations in Los Angeles, Miami Beach, London and Montreal. The company says it’s asking hosts to update their listings to comply with the ‘’open invite” ban.

Airbnb is also issuing new guest behavior rules.

