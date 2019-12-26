FINANCIAL MARKETS

Stocks gain in post-holiday trading

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are broadly higher, nudging the major indexes further into record territory.

Technology stocks account for a big slice of the gains, which helped to briefly push the Nasdaq composite above the 9,000 mark for the first time.

Advertisement

Financial stocks are up along with bond yields, while Amazon and other retailers are up following data showing a last-minute surge in online shopping helped holiday sales.

The gains have the major indexes on track for more record highs.

HOLIDAY SALES

Online sales make up a larger portion of overall sales again

NEW YORK (AP) — More people did their shopping online this year in one of the shortest holiday shopping seasons in years and that pushed overall sales higher.

Early data from Mastercard SpendingPulse shows that retail sales in the US rose 3.4% between Nov. 1 and Dec. 24 compared with last year. However, that’s slower growth than in the previous year, when sales grew 5.1%.

Online sales rose at a faster pace, up 18.8% from last year.

Faced with the shortest holiday shopping season since 2013, stores were trumpeting deals even before Halloween with hopes of getting people to think about Christmas.

MORTGAGE RATES

Long-term mortgage rates remain at historically low levels

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. long-term mortgage rates were little changed this week, remaining at historically low levels to prod prospective homebuyers.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage ticked up to 3.74% from 3.73% last week. The benchmark rate stood at 4.55% a year ago. The average rate on a 15-year mortgage was 3.19%, unchanged from last week.

For the year, the average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 3.9%, the fourth-lowest annual rate since Freddie Mac began the survey in 1971.

AMERICAN AIRLINES-LAWSUIT

Court: Airline’s workers can’t sue as class in pay dispute

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A federal appeals court has ruled American Airlines workers at Newark’s airport who claim they’ve been shorted on overtime pay can’t sue as a class.

The ruling published Tuesday reverses a New Jersey judge’s decision that would have allowed the lawsuit to go forward and include all non-exempt hourly workers employed at the airport since April 2014.

Several employees say American’s timekeeping system automatically paid employees based on their schedules rather than on the hours they actually worked. American has denied the allegations.

An attorney representing the employees said in an email Thursday that his clients were considering their options.

FASHION-SUSTAINABILITY

Sustainability in the fashion industry faces an uphill climb

LONDON (AP) — Sustainability in fashion is a hot topic, with retailers racing to prove their green credentials.

But the desire for new attire churns and the industry remains one of the world’s largest polluters. The United Nations Environment Program says fashion is the second largest water consumer and is responsible for 8 to 10 percent of global carbon emissions.

Chemicals, global transport of goods and non-biodegradable packaging add to the environmental cost.

The combined impact has put the industry under scrutiny from consumers who want to know where and how their clothes are produced. A 2015 Nielsen report found that 66 percent of consumers are willing to pay more for environmentally friendly clothing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.