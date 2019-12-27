FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asia stocks follow Wall Street higher amid trade optimism

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stocks followed Wall Street higher today amid optimism U.S.-Chinese trade relations are improving.

Hong Kong’s benchmark rose 1.2% while Shanghai and Hong Kong also rose and Tokyo was unchanged.

The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.8%. Seoul’s Kospi gained 0.3% and Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 added 0.4%.

India’s Sensex opened 0.7% higher. Benchmarks in Taiwan and Singapore advanced while New Zealand declined.

On Wall Street Thursday, the S&P 500 index and Dow Jones Industrial Average reached new highs.

The S&P 500 rose 0.5% to 3,239.91 and the Dow gained 0.4% to 28,621.39. The Nasdaq composite climbed 0.8% to 9,022.39.

HOLIDAY SALES

Online sales make up a larger portion of overall sales again

NEW YORK (AP) — More people did their shopping online this year during one of the shortest holiday shopping seasons in years, helping to push total sales higher.

Early data from Mastercard SpendingPulse says retail sales in the U.S. rose 3.4% between Nov. 1 and Dec. 24 compared with last year.

Online sales rose at a faster pace, up 18.8% from last year. Online shopping made up nearly 15% of total retail sales.

Mastercard SpendingPulse tracked spending online and in stores across all payment types, including those who paid by cash or check. Sales of automobiles are not included.

JAPAN-NUCLEAR FUKUSHIMA CLEANUP

Japan revises Fukushima cleanup plan, delays key steps

TOKYO (AP) — Japan on Friday revised a roadmap for the tsunami-wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant cleanup, further delaying the removal of thousands of spent fuel units that remain in cooling pools since the 2011 disaster. It’s a key step in the decadeslong process, underscoring high radiation and other risks.

The government and the plant operator, Tokyo Electric Power Co., still keep a 30- to 40-year completion target.

More than 4,700 units of fuel rods remain inside the three melted reactors and two others that survived the 2011 earthquake and tsunami. They pose a high risk because their storage pools are uncovered and a loss of water in case of another major disaster could cause fuel rods to melt, releasing massive radiation.

AMERICAN AIRLINES-LAWSUIT

Court: Airline’s workers can’t sue as class in pay dispute

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — American Airlines workers at Newark’s airport who claim in a lawsuit they’ve been shorted on overtime pay can’t sue as a class. That’s the decision of a federal appeals court.

The three-judge panel’s decision published Tuesday reversed a New Jersey judge’s ruling that would have allowed the lawsuit to go forward and include all non-exempt hourly workers employed at Newark Liberty International Airport since April 2014.

Several employees, including mechanics and workers responsible for tasks such as cargo handling, filed the suit in 2016 and said American’s timekeeping system automatically paid employees based on their schedules rather than on the hours they actually worked.

CHINA-BEIDOU SATELLITES

China to complete Beidou competitor to GPS with new launches

BEIJING (AP) — China says its Beidou Navigation Satellite System that emulates the U.S. Global Positioning System will be competed with the launch of its final two satellites in the first half of next year.

The project director (Ran Chengqi) told reporters today that the core of the positioning system was completed this month with the launch additional satellites bringing its total constellation to 24.

That was up from 19 the year before, making it one of rising space power China’s most complex projects.

The project director described the system as having “high performance indicators, new technology systems, high localization, mass production networking and a wide range of users.”

FASHION-SUSTAINABILITY-ISSUES

Sustainability in the fashion industry faces an uphill climb

LONDON (AP) — The United Nations Environment Program says fashion is the second largest water consumer and is responsible for 8 to 10 percent of global carbon emissions.

Harmful chemicals, global transport of goods and non-biodegradable packaging add to the environmental cost. The combined impact has put the industry under scrutiny among consumers who want to know where — and how — their clothes are produced.

At the high end of the market, designers are keen to make sustainable fashion synonymous with luxury. In 2015, a sustainability report by Nielsen found that 66% of consumers are willing to pay more for environmentally friendly clothing. At the low, fast fashion end of the industry, promises have been made.

Inditex, the retail giant that owns Zara, H&M and many other brands, announced a sustainability pledge in July, saying it wants all its clothes to be made from sustainable or recycled fabrics by 2025.

