WASHINGTON (AP) — Average U.S. mortgage rates were largely unchanged this week from the prior week, staying near historic lows, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac.

This week Last week Year ago

30-year fixed 3.74 3.73 4.55

15-year fixed 3.19 3.19 4.01

5-year adjustable 3.45 3.37 4.00

