Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Wells Fargo to get millions for U. of Iowa utility deal

December 13, 2019 5:55 pm
 
2 min read
      

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — One of the world’s largest banks will reap a windfall from the University of Iowa’s multi-billion-dollar plan to outsource its utility operations before students or faculty see any benefit from the deal.

Wells Fargo is expected to get nearly 1% of the nearly $1.2 billion payment that the university has negotiated in exchange for leasing its utility system to a private operator, a school spokeswoman confirmed Friday.

The university hired the bank last year to work as its strategic advisor on a plan to monetize its utility assets through a long-term management contract.

The Iowa Board of Regents on Tuesday awarded a 50-year contract to a private company to operate the university’s steam, cooling, water, and electricity plants and infrastructure. Gov. Kim Reynolds hailed the deal as a way to generate revenue for higher education, but Democratic critics called it risky.

Advertisement

The company, a new collaboration of two French firms, will pay the university $1.165 billion upfront. Nearly one-quarter of that money is expected to come from Iowa-based investors that the university has refused to identify.

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Learn about federal IT success stories in 2019 during this free webinar.

About $1 billion of the upfront payment will go into an endowment after the university pays off its utilities debt of $153 million and an estimated $13 million to Wells Fargo and other consultants. The endowment will be used for strategic education and research initiatives and to subsidize energy costs that will include tens of millions of dollars in annual payouts to the operator.

Wells Fargo’s contract, obtained by The Associated Press, shows that the bank was to be paid only at the “successful conclusion of a monetization transaction.” Its fee would begin at 0.75% of any transaction’s value and escalate if the deal exceeded expectations.

University spokeswoman Anne Bassett said the university and the bank agreed on a base estimate of $700 million after receiving preliminary information from potential bidders.

Since the final transaction is roughly 40% higher than that, Wells Fargo’s fee will escalate to 1% and 1.25% for portions of the value.

On Thursday, Bassett said the university was anticipating the firm’s fee will average about 1% of the deal, or $11.65 million. On Friday afternoon, she provided a more detailed calculation estimating that Wells Fargo will receive about $10.45 million.

The university hired Jones Day to serve as its legal counsel for the transaction, and has paid the law firm more than $1 million to date, university figures show. Two other firms were hired to review the condition of the utilities and to give advice on the tax implications.

        Keep up with the latest commentary and interviews on The Federal Drive with Tom Temin. Subscribe today.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|17 AFCEA Bethesda December Breakfast
12|17 Ansible for DevOps
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DLA Distribution HQ ugly sweater contest

Today in History

2003: US soldiers capture Saddam Hussein