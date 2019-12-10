Listen Live Sports

Woman rescued from West Virginia mine enters guilty plea

December 10, 2019 5:29 pm
 
BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman who was rescued along with two other people from an inactive coal mine last year has pleaded guilty to destruction of property and conspiracy.

Erica Treadway entered the plea deal Monday, news outlets reported. She faces up to eight years in prison at sentencing set for March.

A criminal complaint said Treadway, along with Eddie Williams, Cody Beverly, and Kayla Williams, entered the Rock House Powellton Mine in Raleigh County to steal copper wire in December 2018. Eddie Williams left the mine on his own but the others had to be extricated by emergency crews after a search and rescue mission that lasted several days.

Two of the four died earlier this month, news reports said. Eddie Williams was diagnosed with cancer and died Dec. 4, days after Beverly passed away from organ failure, according to the reports.

Kayla Williams was charged with conspiracy, entering without breaking and destruction of property. It’s unclear when she will be scheduled to appear in court.

