Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

2 men accused of gluing winning numbers onto lotto ticket

January 7, 2020 8:37 am
 
< a min read
      

FLOWOOD, Miss. (AP) — Authorities in Mississippi say two men attempted to scam the state lottery commission by submitting a losing ticket that had the winning numbers glued onto it.

Odis Latham, 47, and Russell Sparks, 48, were arrested Monday and charged with offenses including uttering counterfeit instrument over $1,000.

The state lottery commission called Flowood police about the fake ticket earlier that morning, Sgt. Adam Nelson said. Officers were told the suspects presented an altered $100,000 ticket that appeared to have the winning numbers glued onto it.

The men, both of Columbus, were set to appear in court Tuesday. It’s unclear if they have lawyers.

Advertisement

        Insight by Oracle: Federal cloud veterans share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|9 Winter Multi-Agency Federal Government...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1835: National debt reaches $0 for first time