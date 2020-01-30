Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

Altria: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

January 30, 2020 7:26 am
 
< a min read
      

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Altria Group (MO) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $1.81 billion, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of $1 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.02 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.01 per share.

The owner of Philip Morris USA, the nation’s largest cigarette maker posted revenue of $6.01 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.8 billion, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.9 billion.

Advertisement

Altria expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.39 to $4.51 per share.

        Insight by Elastic: Federal cybersecurity experts share their experiences with the evolution of CDM in this exclusive executive briefing.

Altria shares have increased slightly since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has increased slightly more than 1%. The stock has increased 9% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MO

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|29 Operational Energy Summit 2020
1|29 Military Radar Summit
1|31 The Future of Money, Governance, and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Secretary of the Army visits service members in S. Korea

Today in History

1975: First national marine sanctuary established on site of historic shipwreck