Bassett: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

January 23, 2020 9:26 am
 
BASSETT, Va. (AP) _ Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (BSET) on Thursday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $5.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Bassett, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 51 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The furniture seller posted revenue of $113.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $1.9 million, or 19 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $452.1 million.

Bassett shares have climbed 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped slightly more than 8% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BSET at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BSET

