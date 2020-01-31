Listen Live Sports

Booz Allen: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

January 31, 2020
 
MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (BAH) on Friday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $112 million.

The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 79 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 80 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 76 cents per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $1.85 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.82 billion.

Booz Allen expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.05 to $3.15 per share.

Booz Allen shares have climbed 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 63% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BAH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BAH

