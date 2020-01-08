Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Bulldog crushed to death by groomer’s table, pet owner says

January 8, 2020 5:01 pm
 
1 min read
      

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas woman has said her bulldog was crushed to death by an electric grooming table at a pet store.

Vikki Seifert told KVVU-TV this week that she dropped off her 2-year-old dog named Minni for a grooming appointment at a PetSmart store in North Las Vegas last month and noticed the appointment was taking longer than usual.

Seifert said she then saw employees run to the grooming area and followed them, discovering her dog crushed under a grooming table.

“They said that they had listened for her heartbeat and she was gone,” Seifert said.

Advertisement

Store workers could not explain what happened, Seifert said.

        Insight by Oracle: Federal cloud veterans share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.

She said she’s waiting for an autopsy report and wants to see surveillance video.

“People’s pets are their family members,” she said. “She wasn’t just a pet.”

PetSmart in a statement called the bulldog’s death a “tragic accident.”

“There’s nothing more important than the safety of the pets in our care, and we immediately launched a comprehensive investigation into how this type of unprecedented event could have possibly happened,” the statement said.

The statement added: “We have been in constant contact with the pet parent since this occurred and will continue to do everything we can to help support her during this difficult time.”

        Keep up with the latest commentary and interviews on The Federal Drive with Tom Temin. Subscribe today.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|9 GSA, NTSB, FAA, HUD, Dept. of Energy...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1945: US invades Luzon in Philippines