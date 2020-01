PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — In a story December 21, 2019, about retailer catalogs, The Associated Press erroneously reported the period of time in which catalog mailings dropped. The story should have said catalog numbers dropped from about 19 billion in 2006 to an estimated 11.5 billion in 2018.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.