C&F: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

January 24, 2020 10:22 am
 
WEST POINT, Va. (AP) _ C&F Financial Corp. (CFFI) on Friday reported fourth-quarter profit of $4.4 million.

The West Point, Virginia-based bank said it had earnings of $1.27 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.35 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $32.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $28.4 million, which beat Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $18.9 million, or $5.47 per share. Revenue was reported as $112.5 million.

C&F shares have fallen slightly more than 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed almost 6% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CFFI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CFFI

