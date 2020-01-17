Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

Comcast, State Street rise; Gap, J.B. Hunt fall

January 17, 2020 4:17 pm
 
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Friday:

Schlumberger Ltd., down 41 cents at $38.37.

The world’s largest oilfield services company reported surprisingly good profits and revenue for the fourth quarter.

First Horizon National Corp., up 71 cents at $17.27.

Advertisement

The bank holding company’s fourth-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

        Insight by Atlassian: Voice your opinion on the state of dev/sec/ops in government by taking Federal News Network’s exclusive survey.

Progress Software Corp., up $1.52 at $49.07.

The business software maker’s fourth-quarter profits and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

The Gap Inc., down 8 cents at $18.53.

The clothing and apparel retailer cancelled plans to spin off its Old Navy brand into a separate company.

Tailored Brands Inc., up 18 cents at $4.47.

The owner of Men’s Wearhouse is selling its Joseph Abboud trademarks to WHP Global for $115 million.

        Keep up with the latest commentary and interviews on The Federal Drive with Tom Temin. Subscribe today.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, down $5.08 at $114.68.

The trucking and logistics company’s fourth-quarter profit fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Comcast Corp., up 63 cents at $47.50.

NBCUniversal is launching a new streaming service that will have a large part available for free.

State Street Corp., up $1.42 at $82.56.

The holding company for State Street Bank handily beat Wall Street’s fourth-quarter profit forecasts.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|21 Baltimore, MD – Security Clearance...
1|21 AUSA Breakfast Series - Gen. James C....
1|22 Microsoft Azure Training Day:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard Station Tybee Island reserve crew rescue dolphin

Today in History

1961: Eisenhower warns of 'military-industrial complex,' overspending