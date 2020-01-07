Listen Live Sports

Corn spill forms smooth path on Minnesota railroad tracks

January 7, 2020 6:19 pm
 
CRYSTAL, Minn. (AP) — Bushels and bushels of corn spilled from a freight train and formed a smooth, yellow path for more than a third of a mile on railroad tracks in a northern Minneapolis suburb.

The spill happened in Crystal, Minnesota, on the Canadian Pacific line. The Star Tribune reports the corn stretched for about 2,000 feet (609.6 meters). Assuming the corn was about 1.5 inches (3.8 centimeters) deep the entire way, the Tribune estimates the spill would amount to about 900 bushels. That’s about $3,400 worth of corn on Tuesday’s prices at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Crews are working to clean up the spilled corn, Canadian Pacific Railway spokesman Andy Cummings told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

