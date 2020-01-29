Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

General Dynamics: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

January 29, 2020 7:22 am
 
< a min read
      

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) _ General Dynamics Corp. (GD) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.02 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Falls Church, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $3.51.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.46 per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $10.77 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.6 billion.

Advertisement

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.48 billion, or $11.98 per share. Revenue was reported as $39.35 billion.

        Insight by Elastic: Federal cybersecurity experts share their experiences with the evolution of CDM in this exclusive executive briefing.

General Dynamics shares have climbed 4% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has increased slightly more than 1%. The stock has increased roughly 7% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GD

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 DOD Endpoint Security Summit
1|29 Operational Energy Summit 2020
1|29 Military Radar Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

A-10 Thunderbolt II pilots perform 'Elephant Walk'

Today in History

2002: President George Bush nicknames 'axis of evil' during SOTU