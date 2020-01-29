General Dynamics: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) _ General Dynamics Corp. (GD) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.02 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Falls Church, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $3.51.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.46 per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $10.77 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.6 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.48 billion, or $11.98 per share. Revenue was reported as $39.35 billion.

General Dynamics shares have climbed 4% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has increased slightly more than 1%. The stock has increased roughly 7% in the last 12 months.

