Governor calls Rio de Janeiro water problems “inadmissable”

January 14, 2020 8:51 pm
 
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — After days of reports of foul tasting or smelling tap water in the Rio de Janeiro metropolitan area, Gov. Wilson Witzel has called for analysis of the water’s quality as well as management at local utility Cedae.

“The disorder the population has been suffering due to the problem with water provided by Cedae is inadmissible,” Witzel said on Twitter. He is reportedly vacationing out of the country with his family.

Dubious or foul water has been reported in dozens of neighborhoods within multiple municipalities. In some cases, the water has been reddish or brownish colored. Residents have begun hoarding bottled water as rumors of the public water supply being unfit for consumption circulated on social media.

Cedae, provides water to millions of people in Rio metro area, has said the peculiar smell and taste is due to geosmina, an organic compound that is innocuous. It said the water meets health ministry requirements and that, even so, it will begin using powdered activated carbon at the start of treatment to curb geosmina.

“The company (Cedae) must accelerate its ultimate solution to improve water quality and sewage treatment in cities near the springs,” Witzel said.

