Honda recalls 2.4M old vehicles to replace air bag inflators

January 21, 2020 5:14 pm
 
DETROIT (AP) — Honda is recalling 2.4 million older vehicles in the U.S. to replace potentially dangerous Takata air bag inflators.

The recall covers certain Honda and Acura vehicles from the 1996 to 2003 model years.

Honda says that unlike previous recalls, the inflators do not contain volatile ammonium nitrate.

Replacement parts aren’t yet available and Honda says repairs won’t start for about a year.

Other versions of Takata inflators used ammonium nitrate to cause a small explosion and inflate air bags. But the chemical can deteriorate when exposed to high temperatures and humidity and blow apart a metal canister, hurling shrapnel. At least 25 people have been killed and hundreds injured.

