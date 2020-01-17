Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

How major US stock indexes fared Friday

January 17, 2020 5:08 pm
 
< a min read
      

Stocks closed modestly higher on Wall Street Friday as solid gains by technology and communications companies pushed major U.S. indexes to more record highs.

Investors welcomed more strong quarterly results from banks. A report showing a December surge in new home construction provided the latest encouraging snapshot on the U.S. economy. Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.83%.

Friday:

The S&P 500 index rose 12.81 points, or 0.4%, to 3,329.62.

Advertisement

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 50.46 points, or 0.2%, to 29,348.10.

        Insight by Atlassian: Voice your opinion on the state of dev/sec/ops in government by taking Federal News Network’s exclusive survey.

The Nasdaq composite index added 31.81 points, or 0.3%, to 9,388.94.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks dropped 5.58 points, or 0.3%, to 1,699.64.

For the week:

The S&P 500 rose 64.27 points, or 2%.

The Dow gained 524.33 points, or 1.8%.

The Nasdaq added 210.08 points, or 2.3%.

        Get your daily dose of Mike Causey's Federal Report delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

The Russell 2000 picked up 41.99 points, or 2.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 98.84 points, or 3.1%.

The Dow is up 809.66 points, or 2.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 416.34 points, or 4.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 31.17 points, or 1.9%.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|21 Baltimore, MD – Security Clearance...
1|21 AUSA Breakfast Series - Gen. James C....
1|22 Microsoft Azure Training Day:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard Station Tybee Island reserve crew rescue dolphin

Today in History

1961: Eisenhower warns of 'military-industrial complex,' overspending