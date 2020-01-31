Listen Live Sports

How major US stock indexes fared Friday

January 31, 2020 5:24 pm
 
Stocks fell sharply on Wall Street Friday as investors feared that a virus outbreak that originated in China will dent the global economy.

Technology companies, which do a lot of business with China, led the losses. Airlines fell after Delta and American suspended flights to and from China. The sell-off erased the S&P 500’s gains for January and gave the benchmark index its biggest weekly loss since August.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 sank 58.14 points, or 1.8%, to 3,225.52.

The Dow Jones industrials slumped 603.41 points, or 2.1% to 28,256.03.

The Nasdaq fell 148 points, or 1.6%, to 9,150.94.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks fell 34.16 points, or 2.1%, to 1,614.06.

For the week:

The S&P 500 fell 69.95 points, or 2.1%.

The Dow declined 733.70 points, or 2.5%.

The Nasdaq lost 163.97 points, or 1.8%.

The Russell 2000 dropped 48.17 points, or 2.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 5.26 points, or 0.2%.

The Dow is down 282.41 points, or 1%.

The Nasdaq is up 178.33 points, or 2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 54.41 points, or 3.3%.

