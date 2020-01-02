Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

January 2, 2020 5:06 pm
 
Stocks notched more solid gains on Wall Street Thursday, driving the major indexes to record highs.

Technology companies accounted for a good portion of the rally, which came as U.S. markets reopened following the New Year’s Day holiday. Smaller-company stocks lagged the broader market’s gains. Bond yields fell.

The latest gains follow a blockbuster performance by the market in 2019.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 climbed 27.07 points, or 0.8%, to 3,257.85, a record.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 330.36 points, or 1.2%, to 28,868.80, a record.

The Nasdaq composite gained 119.58 points, or 1.3%, to 9,092.19, a record.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks slid 1.70 points, or 0.1%, to 1,666.77.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 17.83 points, or 0.6%.

The Dow is up 223.54 points, or 0.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 85.57 points, or 1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 2.26 points, or 0.1%.

