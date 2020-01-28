Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved.

 
 
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

January 28, 2020 5:53 pm
 
U.S. stocks closed broadly higher Tuesday, reversing a big portion of their losses from a sharp sell-off the day before.

The gains snapped a two-day skid in the bechmark S&P 500 index driven by fears that the spread of a new virus in China could hamper global ecomomic growth. Technology stocks rose the most. Banks and other financial companies also climbed, along with communications stocks.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 index rose 32.61 points, or 1%, to 3,276.24.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 187.05 points, or 0.7%, to 28,722.85.

The Nasdaq climbed 130.37 points, or 1.4%, to 9,269.68.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks picked up 14.18 points, or 0.9%, to 1,658.31.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 19.23 points, or 0.6%.

The Dow is down 266.88 points, or 0.9%.

The Nasdaq is down 45.23 points, or 0.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 3.92 points, or 0.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 45.46 points, or 1.4%.

The Dow is up 184.41 points, or 0.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 297.08 points, or 3.3%.

The Russell 2000 is down 10.16 points, or 0.6%.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

