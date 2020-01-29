Listen Live Sports

How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

January 29, 2020 5:13 pm
 
Stocks gave up early gains and ended mixed on Wall Street Wednesday as strong showings by some tech companies were offset by losses elsewhere.

Several companies including General Electric rose after reporting solid earnings. Stocks lost momentum toward the end of the day as investors tuned in to a news conference by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. The Fed left its benchmark rate alone, as expected.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 index fell 2.84 points, or 0.1%, to 3,273.40.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 11.60 points, or less than 0.1%, to 28,734.45.

The Nasdaq added 5.48 points, or 0.1%, to 9,275.16.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks slid 9.09 points, or 0.5%, to 1,649.22.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 22.07 points, or 0.7%.

The Dow is down 255.28 points, or 0.9%.

The Nasdaq is down 39.75 points, or 0.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 13.01 points, or 0.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 42.62 points, or 1.3%.

The Dow is up 196.01 points, or 0.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 302.56 points, or 3.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 19.25 points, or 1.2%.

