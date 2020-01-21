Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

Howard Bancorp: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

January 21, 2020 9:22 am
 
< a min read
      

BALTIMORE (AP) _ Howard Bancorp Inc. (HBMD) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $5.9 million.

The Baltimore-based bank said it had earnings of 31 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 27 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $28.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $22.9 million, which beat Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported net income of $16.9 million, or 89 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $90.3 million.

Advertisement

Howard Bancorp shares have fallen slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased roughly 10% in the last 12 months.

        Insight by Atlassian: Voice your opinion on the state of dev/sec/ops in government by taking Federal News Network’s exclusive survey.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HBMD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HBMD

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|22 ATARC-UMD Cybersecurity Certificate...
1|22 AT&T Hiring Event January 22nd in...
1|22 Microsoft Azure Training Day:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen assemble campsites in Puerto Rico after earthquake

Today in History

1997: First female secretary of state confirmed by Senate