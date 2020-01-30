Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

IBM CEOs over the century; first and only woman is leaving

January 30, 2020 6:33 pm
 
< a min read
      

IBM has had just one female CEO in its century-long history.

Ginni Rometty took over the helm in January 2012. IBM announced Thursday that she’s stepping down in April.

Here’s the list of CEOs at IBM:

Thomas J. Watson, May 1914-May 1956

Advertisement

Thomas J. Watson, Jr., May 1956-June 1971

        Insight by Elastic: Federal cybersecurity experts share their experiences with the evolution of CDM in this exclusive executive briefing.

T. Vincent Learson, June 1971-January 1973

Frank T. Cary, January 1973-January 1981

John Opel, January 1981-January 1985

John F. Akers, February 1985-April 1993

Louis V. Gerstner, Jr., April 1993-March 2002

Samuel J. Palmisano, March 2002-December 2011

        The best federal employee is an informed one. Let us help with the newly revamped Federal News Network app. Download it to your device today!

Virginia “Ginni” Rometty, January 2012-April 2020

Arvind Krishna, starting April 6.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|3 Federal Procurement - Boot Camp
2|3 R&D Funding for DC-Based Deep Tech...
2|4 ICIT 2020 Fall Briefing: The Next...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Secretary of the Army visits service members in S. Korea

Today in History

1975: First national marine sanctuary established on site of historic shipwreck