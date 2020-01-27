K12: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HERNDON, Va. (AP) _ K12 Inc. (LRN) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $20.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Herndon, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 52 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The online education company posted revenue of $257.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in April, K12 said it expects revenue in the range of $252 million to $255 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion.

K12 shares have dropped roughly 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $19.58, a drop of 33% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

