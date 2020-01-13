Listen Live Sports

Lululemon, At Home Group rise; Five Below, Abiomed fall

January 13, 2020
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Monday:

Lululemon Athletica Inc., up $10.34 at $245.18.

The athletic apparel maker raised its fourth-quarter profit and revenue forecasts, citing solid holiday season sales.

STAAR Surgical Co., up $2.49 at $39.07.

The maker of implantable lenses said its fourth-quarter profit and revenue will beat Wall Street forecasts.

Five Below Inc., down $13.77 at $107.46.

The discount retailer cut its 2019 profit and revenue forecasts.

At Home Group Inc., up 56 cents at $5.64.

The home goods retailer said it expects fourth-quarter sales to reach the high end of its forecast.

Hexcel Corp., up $6.98 at $79.89.

The maker of carbon fiber aerospace parts is being bought by rival Woodward in an all-stock deal.

TerraForm Power Inc., up $1.56 at $17.16.

Brookfield Renewable Partners is offering to take full ownership of the solar and wind energy company.

Primo Water Corp., up $2.82 at $13.91.

Beverage company Cott is buying the water company for about $775 million.

Abiomed Inc., down $20.96 at $168.10.

The medical device maker cuts its revenue forecast for fiscal 2020.

