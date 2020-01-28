MicroStrategy: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

TYSONS CORNER, Va. (AP) _ MicroStrategy Inc. (MSTR) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $12.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tysons Corner, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.18.

The business software company posted revenue of $133.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $34.4 million, or $3.33 per share. Revenue was reported as $486.3 million.

MicroStrategy shares have risen nearly 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $143.88, a climb of almost 4% in the last 12 months.

