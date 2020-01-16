Listen Live Sports

Morgan Stanley, Signet Jewelers rise; Alcoa, PPG fall

January 16, 2020 4:23 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Thursday:

Alcoa Corp., down $2.40 at $17.78.

The aluminum producer reported a big fourth-quarter loss and warned that an aluminum surplus is holding down prices.

XPO Logistics Inc., up $12.53 at $95.35.

The transportation and logistics company is considering a sale of one or more of its businesses.

Pearson PLC, down 68 cents at $7.36.

The publisher announced the resignation of its chief financial officer, a month after saying its CEO will leave.

Boise Cascade Co., up 2 cents at $38.52.

The company said retiring CEO Tom Corrick will be replaced by Nate Jorgensen.

Morgan Stanley, up $3.50 at $56.44.

The investment bank reported a jump in fourth-quarter profits on the strength of its trading desks.

PPG Industries Inc., down $3.33 at $127.41.

The paint and coatings maker’s fourth-quarter profit fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Signet Jewelers Ltd., up $8.64 at $30.13.

The jewelry retailer raised its fourth-quarter profit forecast because of strong holiday season sales.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp., down $3.97 at $46.72.

The bank’s revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

