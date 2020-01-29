Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

Norfolk Southern: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

January 29, 2020 8:14 am
 
< a min read
      

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) _ Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $666 million.

On a per-share basis, the Norfolk, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $2.55.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.29 per share.

The railroad posted revenue of $2.69 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

Advertisement

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.72 billion, or $10.25 per share. Revenue was reported as $11.3 billion.

        Insight by Elastic: Federal cybersecurity experts share their experiences with the evolution of CDM in this exclusive executive briefing.

Norfolk Southern shares have risen 5.5% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has climbed slightly more than 1%. The stock has increased 24% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NSC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NSC

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 DOD Endpoint Security Summit
1|29 Operational Energy Summit 2020
1|29 Military Radar Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

A-10 Thunderbolt II pilots perform 'Elephant Walk'

Today in History

2002: President George Bush nicknames 'axis of evil' during SOTU