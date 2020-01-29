Norfolk Southern: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) _ Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $666 million.

On a per-share basis, the Norfolk, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $2.55.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.29 per share.

The railroad posted revenue of $2.69 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.72 billion, or $10.25 per share. Revenue was reported as $11.3 billion.

Norfolk Southern shares have risen 5.5% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has climbed slightly more than 1%. The stock has increased 24% in the last 12 months.

