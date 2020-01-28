Listen Live Sports

NVR: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

January 28, 2020 5:12 pm
 
RESTON, Va. (AP) _ NVR Inc. (NVR) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $256.1 million.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $64.41 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $1.95 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $878.5 million, or $221.13 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.22 billion.

NVR shares have increased 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $4,006.29, an increase of 56% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NVR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NVR

