Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Parent company of British Airways, Iberia to get new CEO

January 9, 2020 6:04 am
 
< a min read
      

The parent company of British Airways and Iberia said Thursday that its longtime CEO Willie Walsh is retiring.

International Airlines Group, or IAG, said in a statement that Iberia’s chief executive, Luis Gallego, will replace Walsh.

Launched in 2011, IAG says it serves more than 268 destinations and carries 113 million passengers each year. It made a net profit of 2.9 billion euros ($3.2 billion) in 2018, the last full year for which figures are available.

IAG is continuing to expand, announcing last September it had agreed to buy Spanish rival Air Europa for 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion).

Advertisement

Strikes have recently disrupted services at British Airways, however.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Cyber leaders address identity management in this free webinar.

IAG’s share price on the London stock exchange rose more than 1% to 625.20 pounds after the announcement.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|14 Data Cloud Summit
1|14 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1945: US invades Luzon in Philippines