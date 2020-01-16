Listen Live Sports

Payless ShoeSource emerges from Chapter 11 bankruptcy

January 16, 2020 1:13 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Payless ShoeSource has emerged from bankruptcy for the second time, with a focus on international markets.

The Topeka, Kansas-based company said Thursday it wants to reinvigorate its largest business unit, Latin America,

It will also relaunch its U.S. e-commerce site and open some stores in the U.S. but did not offer specific details.

Payless filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in February 2019 and shuttered the remaining 2,000-plus stores in North America.

The latest bankruptcy filing didn’t affect its 710 franchises or stores in Latin America, Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

The chain filed for Chapter 11 for the first time in April 2017.

