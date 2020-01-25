Listen Live Sports

Report: Ford to pay $30M-plus for lawsuit over transmissions

January 25, 2020 11:12 am
 
Ford will pay at least $30 million in a proposed settlement over a class-action lawsuit related to failing transmissions in its Fiesta and Focus vehicles.

The lawsuit represents nearly 2 million owners and former owners of the cars, which had bad dual-clutch transmissions, the Detroit Free Press reported, citing court documents.

In addition to the $30 million in cash reimbursement, there will be an easier process for people to get compensated and a simplified buyback program for defective vehicles, the report said.

Ford spokesman T.R. Reid said the company believes the settlement is “fair and reasonable” and expects it to be approved during a final hearing on Feb. 28. The case was filed in 2012.

