Search suspended days after deadly collision off Texas coast

January 17, 2020 4:57 am
 
GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — Days after a fishing boat’s collision with a chemical tanker just off the Texas coast left one person dead, the U.S. Coast Guard suspended the search for two fishermen.

The Coast Guard and its partners “completed over 10 sorties, searched over nine hours” and covered an area of around 50 square miles (130 square kilometers), but the crew members weren’t found, Cmdr. Jordan Baldueza said Thursday.

An 81-foot (25-meter) fishing boat, Pappy’s Pride, capsized after colliding with the 600-foot (180-meter) tanker, Bow Fortune, near the entrance to Galveston Bay on Tuesday. Two of the fishing boat’s crew members were pulled from the water and turned over to paramedics, while two other crew members were reported missing. One of the rescued crew members died a short time later, the Galveston Beach Patrol said.

About 500 feet (150 meters) of containment booms were deployed around the capsized fishing boat, which was carrying 14,000 gallons of diesel fuel, and an oil sheen was reported around the vessel, the Coast Guard reported. Teams performing an impact assessment didn’t detect damage to wildlife or contamination of the shoreline, Cmdr. Eric Carrero said Thursday.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation, the Coast Guard said. The names of the crew members haven’t been released.

