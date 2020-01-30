Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC.

 
 
Shore Bancshares: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

January 30, 2020 5:28 pm
 
EASTON, Md. (AP) _ Shore Bancshares Inc. (SHBI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $4 million.

The Easton, Maryland-based bank said it had earnings of 32 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $17.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $15.5 million, topping Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $16.2 million, or $1.27 per share. Revenue was reported as $60.2 million.

Shore Bancshares shares have declined roughly 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $16.21, a climb of slightly more than 5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SHBI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SHBI

