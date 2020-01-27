Tessco: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) _ Tessco Technologies Inc. (TESS) on Monday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Hunt Valley, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 59 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, were 9 cents per share.

The wireless communications company posted revenue of $139.6 million in the period.

Tessco shares have increased roughly 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $12.09, a fall of 23% in the last 12 months.

