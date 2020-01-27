Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

Tessco: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

January 27, 2020 4:59 pm
 
< a min read
      

HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) _ Tessco Technologies Inc. (TESS) on Monday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Hunt Valley, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 59 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, were 9 cents per share.

The wireless communications company posted revenue of $139.6 million in the period.

Tessco shares have increased roughly 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $12.09, a fall of 23% in the last 12 months.

Advertisement

_____

        Insight by Elastic: Federal cybersecurity experts share their experiences with the evolution of CDM in this exclusive executive briefing.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TESS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TESS

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 Zero Trust Security Summit
1|28 U.S. Census Bureau Data Privacy Day
1|28 Federal Data Mixer
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Service members train at SOUTHCOM headquarters

Today in History

1951: First atomic detonation at the Nevada test site