Toyota adds 361K vehicles to Takata air bag inflator recall

January 22, 2020 11:19 am
 
DETROIT (AP) — Toyota is recalling 361,000 more vehicles worldwide to replace Takata air bag inflators that could explode and hurl shrapnel.

The vehicles date to 1997 and have older inflators that are different from Takata products that use volatile ammonium nitrate to fill air bags in a crash. Those are the devices that led to numerous deaths. But the inflators in this recall can also explode with too much force and spew metal fragments that can endanger people.

The recall covers gas and electric versions of the RAV4 SUV and the Celica sports car from 1997 to 1999. Also included are the 1997 through 1998 Supra sports car.

About 139,000 vehicles in the U.S. are covered.

Toyota will notify owners by mail starting in mid-March. The company doesn’t have a fix yet but will tell owners when one is ready.

Owners can call Toyota with questions at (800) 331-4331.

