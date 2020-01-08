Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Walgreens, Livent fall; Lennar, UniFirst rise

January 8, 2020 4:23 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday:

Boeing Co., down $5.91 at $331.37.

A Boeing 737-800 aircraft used by Ukraine International Airlines crashed shortly after takeoff in Iran killing all on board.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., down $3.46 at $55.83.

The largest U.S. drugstore chain’s fiscal first-quarter profit fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Constellation Brands Inc., up $6.69 at $190.29.

The wine, liquor and beer company raised its profit forecast after beating earnings expectations in its fiscal third quarter.

Lennar Corp., up 45 cents at $57.59.

The home builder reported a surge in new orders during the fourth quarter and beat profit forecasts.

Livent Corp., down 98 cents at $7.69.

The maker of lithium compounds for batteries cut its profit and revenue forecasts.

Tenneco Inc., down $2.81 at $11.05.

The auto parts supplier said a tough market is complicating a plan to split its businesses this year.

UniFirst Corp., up $12.70 at $216.23.

The uniform provider handily beat Wall Street’s fiscal first-quarter profit forecasts.

Phillips 66, down $4.04 at $104.10.

Energy companies fell as fears about an oil supply squeeze in the Middle East subsided.

