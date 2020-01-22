Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Business News
 
...

Worker falls into vat of acid, dies; officials investigate

January 22, 2020 11:04 am
 
< a min read
      

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A worker fell into a chemical vat at a business in Ohio and died, authorities said.

Dana Swisher, 60, of Union, fell into the vat at Techmetals Inc. on Tuesday, Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger said.

The tank contained liquid chromic acid, Dayton fire officials said. Techmetals works with chemicals that are used for metal plating and coating for different industries.

The man had worked for the company for several years, said Dayton Fire Chief Mike Fasnacht.

Advertisement

The coroner’s office and Dayton police were investigating, along with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

        Insight by Atlassian: Voice your opinion on the state of dev/sec/ops in government by taking Federal News Network’s exclusive survey.

A man answering the phone at Techmetals on Tuesday said the company had no immediate comment other than to say “all of the appropriate” people had been contacted.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|23 Generation Cloud Summit - Norfolk, VA
1|23 CIO Forum 2020
1|23 DISA/Joint Service Provider (JSP)...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard tests use of tablets for marine inspections

Today in History

1997: First female secretary of state confirmed by Senate