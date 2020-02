By The Associated Press

U.S. long-term mortgage rates rose slightly for the second straight week, but remain at historically low levels that provide an incentive for potential home buyers.

This week Last week Year ago

30-year fixed 3.49 3.47 4.35

15-year fixed 2.99 2.97 3.78

5-year adjustable 3.25 3.28 3.84

